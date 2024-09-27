3:2 home win
Bregenz surprised Vienna on a wet pitch
The Black & Whites celebrated their fifth win of the season! And it was not to be expected. Bregenz went into the clash with Vienna with personnel problems, but surprised the visitors with merciless pressing. Coach Regi van Acker's team won 3:2 and climbed to third place.
It was a wet encounter between SW Bregenz and Vienna at the ImmoArena on Friday evening and the pitch was not easy to play on. The home side quickly took advantage of this. Regi van Acker's side were aggressive from the outset and pressed, tempting the visitors' defense into making simple mistakes in the final line of defense. Bregenz had two top chances in the first three minutes.
Vienna, on the other hand, did not get to grips with the defense at all in the initial phase. However, they also became dangerous in attack. But then had to look on rather idly as first Nussbaumer made it 1:0 for Bregenz with a shot from the edge of the box via the inside of the bar (12') and Mario Vukenovic increased the lead to 2:0 just a little later (15').
The game remained interesting. With their comfortable lead behind them, Bregenz let themselves go a little and the capital city team had further good opportunities. The home side were saved once by the post and once by defender Florian Prisch on the line. They went into the break with a 2:0 lead.
Soon after the restart, however, things became more uncomfortable for Bregenz, with Bumbic scoring to make it 1:2 (47'). This gave Vienna new momentum. However, SW were not deterred by the final goal and did not hide in their own half. Nevertheless, they conceded the equalizer after a strong combination from the visitors, Boateng slotting in a cross-field pass to make it 2:2 (67')
Substitute scorer of the golden goal
Bregenz did not collapse as a result. They almost regained the lead through substitute Renan, but the Brazilian's header hit the crossbar. The center forward did better just a little later, reacting quickest after a scramble in the Vienna penalty area and slotting home to make it 3:2 - the final score of the match, Bregenz celebrated victory number five.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.