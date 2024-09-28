Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in Innsbruck

Tyrolean man assaulted Snapchat acquaintance (13)

Nachrichten
28.09.2024 08:00

One online contact turned into more and during a meeting a 21-year-old made himself liable to prosecution. The issue at the regional court trial was whether he knew her age.

0 Kommentare

The man and the 13-year-old girl had met via the social network "Snapchat". "She added me and I therefore thought that she was about the same age as me or about 16 or 17 years old," the man defended himself before Judge Reinhard Santeler and the panel of lay judges.

Zitat Icon

I made it very clear at the very beginning how old I was.

Das Opfer beim Prozess

Chats over around 1.5 months
The victim, whose testimony was played back on video, gave a different account. "I made it very clear at the beginning how old I am," she explained. However, she did not deny that there had been sexually suggestive chats for around a month and a half afterwards. "I sent him photos of me in my underwear," she admitted.

The trial took place at Innsbruck Regional Court. (Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
The trial took place at Innsbruck Regional Court.
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

She reported that she had always received money for this - sometimes one hundred euros per photo. "I collected the money in cash from him in his apartment", she explained. It was there - at the fourth meeting - that the accused assaults took place. "He touched me on my bottom, my breasts and between my legs," she described the situation. Although there was a bra and panties in between, she quickly asked him to "stop that".

Accused: "I only touched her bottom " 
 "I only touched her bottom for about 15 seconds during this fourth meeting," he said. There was no further touching during this meeting or otherwise. However, the panel of lay judges found the girl credible and handed down a four-month conditional prison sentence and a fine of 5400 euros. The convicted man must also pay his victim 1000 euros in partial compensation for pain and suffering. The verdict is already final. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Stegmayr
Markus Stegmayr
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf