On the Old Danube
A new art park for the Viennese
A new art and cultural oasis is soon to be created on the Old Danube. The prominent artist André Heller is responsible for this. However, he doesn't want to give too much away just yet.
The project, which is being built directly on the Old Danube in the 21st district, is extraordinary. By September 2025, a new park measuring almost 30,000 square meters is to be built on the Mühlschüttel - but those responsible are still keeping quiet about the exact details.
André Heller, the artist responsible, did not want to talk about "his" park yet. He does not want to give anything away, as the project is intended to be a surprise for all Viennese.
The new park on the Mühlschüttel offers the Viennese relaxation in green surroundings and free cultural enjoyment, right on the waterfront.
Bürgermeister Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) freut sich über das Projekt
Bild: APA/EVA MANHART / APA / picturedesk.com
Mayor Michael Ludwig from the SPÖ party was also present at the presentation on Friday, as Floridsdorf is his home district. Also present were City Councillor for Planning Ulli Sima, Robert Zadrazil, Country Manager UniCredit Bank Austria, and Ivan Vlaho, CEO of UniCredit Bank Austria. Bank Austria is supporting the construction of the park financially, according to the city. Heller and the bank are responsible for the artistic part of the park. Various artists from Austria, America and Asia will work there.
In addition, 150 new trees and 2500 square meters of shrubs and bushes will be planted, with public access to water. One thing is certain: there will no longer be access for cars in the area. But there will be new cycle paths. Construction will start in January 2025. How much will the park cost? Sima expects it to cost around 20 million euros. Bank Austria cannot yet put a figure on the cost of the art objects.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
