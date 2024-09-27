Klagenfurt Unofficial
Political dispute: What(s) is the point?
Much more dramatic than the water situation in Klagenfurt itself is the way in which the problem is being dealt with. Political enmities are crowding out any objectivity.
The issue of water has been dominating the provincial capital for a week now - it is not really drinkable, or at least contaminated. Fortunately, however, it is not nearly as contaminated as the political climate in Klagenfurt town hall and beyond, right up to provincial level. There is such hostility that not even a situation like this is able to focus on the essentials.
The search for the cause of the contaminated water is still in full swing, while the political players are already blaming each other. It was too late to react, offers of help were not accepted, political small change was exchanged with criticism. And more in this shallow tone.
What comes first
Perhaps, in addition to looking for solutions rather than culprits, it would also make sense to ask the question: What does this do for the people of Klagenfurt? What is the point of indulging in mutual bickering in such an exceptional situation before the drinking water supply has been restored? What is the point of emphasizing how exemplary things have gone before the process has been completed?
Once again, unfortunately, the focus is on disputes where it should actually be on the citizens.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.