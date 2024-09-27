Vorteilswelt
Klagenfurt Unofficial

Political dispute: What(s) is the point?

Nachrichten
27.09.2024 16:08

Much more dramatic than the water situation in Klagenfurt itself is the way in which the problem is being dealt with. Political enmities are crowding out any objectivity.  

0 Kommentare

The issue of water has been dominating the provincial capital for a week now - it is not really drinkable, or at least contaminated. Fortunately, however, it is not nearly as contaminated as the political climate in Klagenfurt town hall and beyond, right up to provincial level. There is such hostility that not even a situation like this is able to focus on the essentials.

The search for the cause of the contaminated water is still in full swing, while the political players are already blaming each other. It was too late to react, offers of help were not accepted, political small change was exchanged with criticism. And more in this shallow tone.

What comes first
Perhaps, in addition to looking for solutions rather than culprits, it would also make sense to ask the question: What does this do for the people of Klagenfurt? What is the point of indulging in mutual bickering in such an exceptional situation before the drinking water supply has been restored? What is the point of emphasizing how exemplary things have gone before the process has been completed?

Once again, unfortunately, the focus is on disputes where it should actually be on the citizens.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
