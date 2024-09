Attention! The “third floor” is to be rebuilt

In the spring, a working group set up by the ÖFB discussed various regional league models, ultimately putting an idea on paper and sending it to the respective provincial associations last week for assessment and voting. Carinthia's regional association then led the way. At the beginning of the week, eleven clubs from the Carinthian league and the regional league discussed the new division from the 2026/27 season onwards, with the majority voting "yes" to the reform.