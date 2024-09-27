Vorteilswelt
Flying high

Ten percent increase in revenue from climate tickets

Nachrichten
27.09.2024 13:45

In the period from January to the end of August, the sale of climate tickets increased the revenue of the Vorarlberg Transport Association by eleven percent compared to the same period in 2023. More than 87,000 climate tickets are currently in circulation - more than ever before. 

"I am particularly pleased that we are able to convince more and more people of our attractive bus and rail offers. It is also very pleasing that we are seeing rising sales in virtually all regions of the country," says Daniel Zadra, Provincial Councillor for Mobility, drawing a positive interim balance for 2024.

Many projects are being implemented in all parts of the country to continuously improve public transport services. These include increased frequency, new connections and the conversion of train stops into versatile mobility hubs. This year, the state of Vorarlberg is investing around 50.2 million euros in the further expansion, operation and modernization of bus and rail mobility services.

Adjustments to the timetable change
With the traditional timetable change in December, the services are adjusted and further expanded every year. The biggest innovations and improvements in the bus sector were implemented at the end of 2023, particularly in the Upper Rhine Valley. The bus service has grown by eight new routes and has been expanded across the region.

The dense rail service was also expanded both regionally and beyond the borders of Vorarlberg. The further modernization of the railroad infrastructure with the conversion of the Lochau-Hörbranz, Klaus and Wolfurt stops into modern mobility hubs will make it easier to switch between train, bus, bike and car sharing in future.

The services on offer in the Ländle region range from trains and buses to bikes and car sharing, and the expansion is being driven forward year on year. The "VMOBIL" week is held every year to introduce the service to those who are not yet familiar with it. Potential customers have the opportunity to test the transport association's services at low prices. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

