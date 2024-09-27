Car locked:
Roadside assistance rescued “Lotti” from the trunk
Panic for a couple from Zell am See in Salzburg. On a trip to Vienna, the car suddenly wouldn't open. In addition to their luggage, keys and other items, their dog "Lotti" was still locked in the trunk. An ÖAMTC breakdown helper skillfully freed the four-legged friend from the awkward situation.
It can happen that quickly: Mr. and Mrs. F. from Zell am See wanted to take advantage of the beautiful late summer weather for a trip to Vienna. But as they were packing for the return trip to Salzburger Land, disaster struck. Their luggage, jackets and dog "Lotti" were already in the car and the tailgate was closed. But the key was also inside the car, which could no longer be opened.
When our dog "Lotti" jumped out of the car safe and sound, we were very happy together.
Harald Ehringfeld, ÖAMTC-Helfer
Panic broke out among car owners
The central locking system had closed all the doors because one of the people involved had probably inadvertently pressed the lock button on the remote control key. Panic broke out among the Vienna vacationers, mainly because of their beloved dog. The couple decided to call the ÖAMTC emergency services. They reached Harald Ehringfeld, a real technical expert from the mobility club, who stepped in to provide roadside assistance that day.
"A special experience"
Fortunately, Ehringfeld managed to get the tense situation under control quite quickly. Using a special tool for unlocking locked cars and a few deft moves, he managed to free "Lotti" from her prison - unharmed. "A special experience," the breakdown mechanic told the Krone. The overjoyed owners were happy to take time for a souvenir selfie with their dog afterwards.
