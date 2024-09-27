KPÖ signs “contract with the people”

Lots of competition from the left of center

There is plenty of competition to the left of center on Sunday. In addition to the SPÖ and the Greens, the ballot paper also includes the Beer Party and Wandel, which is running as NONE this time. The contract, according to which part of the salary is donated, is a "clear sign" of "an attitude" and an "offer to the people". The KPÖ stands unconditionally on the side of the people.