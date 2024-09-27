Royal horror show!
Jimmy Fallon makes Harry scream and swear
Would you have guessed it? Prince Harry is creeped out by pandas, werewolves - and Michael Bublé! The royal horror has now been revealed by presenter Jimmy Fallon, who taught the 40-year-old to be afraid to get in the mood for the spooky season.
The audience was amazed when Jimmy Fallon welcomed a very special guest to his "Tonight Show": Prince Harry! And the exiled royal was persuaded by the US presenter to join in the scary fun.
Fallon and Harry wanted to officially ring in the scary season on Thursday's show - with a visit to "Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares" horror cabinet.
Even before the start of the scary maze, Harry explained that he is "normally" not too easily rattled. But "tonight could be different", the 40-year-old admitted. And indeed, it turned out that the prince is pretty scary.
Harry is creeped out by pandas
On their way through the horror cabinet à la Fallon, the two encountered all kinds of scary creatures. And one - actually quite cute - contemporary seemed to give Harry the creeps in particular: a creepy panda!
Not without glee, Fallon notes that Harry is afraid of pandas. And the prince? He replied with a laugh: "No, I'm not!" and quickly took flight.
After the initial scare, Harry had to laugh at another extremely scary fellow in a suit. "Is that Michael Bublé?" he asked.
Prince caused gasps
After a series of further shock moments for Harry and Jimmy Fallon, which the two acknowledged with screams, the duo finally met a scary band that got their pulses racing once again.
Particularly sweet: after the presenter had disappeared with the royal into the next room of the horror maze, one of the two actresses asked who Fallon's guest had been. And the answer was such a surprise that the young woman actually caught her breath!
Royal curse was beeped
At the end of the spooky maze, Prince Harry even managed to escape a small curse, which was carefully beeped by the show's makers.
And then Fallon finally had a final shocker in store for Harry. As the two of them posed for a souvenir photo, a final ghoulish companion made Harry scream once again. Simply delicious!
Before Prince Harry set off into Jimmy Fallon's horror labyrinth, the 40-year-old had already completed numerous other appointments in New York. Among other things, the Duke of Sussex spoke as a star guest of the "Clinton Global Initiative" about the "omnipresent threat" of the internet for children. He also took part in various charity events.
