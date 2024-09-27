Civil defense test alarm
Association gives tips for supplies and emergency plans
On Saturday, October 5, the annual civil defense test alarm will take place throughout Austria. In Salzburg, around 8,300 sirens will be tested for their functionality. This serves not only to check the technical warning systems, but also as an important opportunity to scrutinize one's own emergency preparedness.
The civil defense test alarm is an exercise in which siren signals are tested in several phases to ensure that the population can be warned quickly and effectively. In addition, the nationwide deployment of the new "AT-Alert" population warning system will begin on October 5. This exercise should remind us all that crisis preparedness is not just a matter for the state. Every individual has a responsibility to prepare themselves and their family for unforeseen emergencies.
A decisive step towards self-preparedness
In emergency situations - whether due to natural disasters, power cuts or other unforeseeable events - short-term supply bottlenecks can occur. It is therefore important to make adequate provisions in good time. We therefore recommend a thorough check of your own supplies:
- Food: Make sure you have enough non-perishable food at home for at least 7 days and that it has not expired.
- Medication and hygiene products: Keep a supply of essential medicines as well as hygiene items on hand and check their shelf life. Don't forget babies, small children and pets!
- Emergency items: Check whether you have flashlights, batteries, candles, a battery-operated radio or possibly even an emergency power source.
- Documents and emergency plans: Keep important documents to hand and draw up an emergency plan that includes communication channels within the family and a meeting point in the event of an evacuation.
"The civil protection test alarm should also be an opportunity for the population to review their personal precautions," emphasizes Provincial Councillor Dipl. Ing. Dr. Josef Schwaiger, President of the Salzburg Civil Protection Association. "Major events can only be managed together, which is why it is important that everyone takes precautions for themselves." Further information and checklists on household preparedness can be found on the website www.szsv.at under "Crisis-proof household".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
