In Deutschlandsberg
New list aims to end SPÖ’s absolute majority
The 2025 municipal council elections in Deutschlandsberg promise to be exciting: the "Zukunft Deutschlandsberg" list will be running for the first time. It brings together citizens who are not satisfied with the current municipal policy.
The citizens' initiative is backed by the two non-party, long-standing managers and entrepreneurs Wolfgang Galler and Johannes Zeder (founder of the Valentino ice cream factory) as well as the current Green councillor Marc Ortner. Other, especially young, members are being sought.
One goal: to win several seats and break the SPÖ's absolute majority in Deutschlandsberg. The list wants more transparency, more involvement of the citizens and a restructuring of the finances. Deutschlandsberg currently has debts of 13 million euros. Zeder: "The municipality should focus more on core tasks such as road infrastructure and question prestige projects such as the castle."
Questions were not answered
What annoys Galler: as an ordinary interested citizen, he has put around 60 questions to the municipality itself and some local politicians over the past three years, but - despite repeated requests - has received hardly any answers. "As a citizen, you are not treated as an equal."
The mayor of Galler, Josef Wallner, therefore presented a bundle of questions to the municipal council on Wednesday. It is probably the start of an exciting political debate.
More information on the new movement at zukunftdeutschlandsberg.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
