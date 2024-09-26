Moped rider and car driver injured after crashes

Rear-end collision with fatal consequences

Shortly before 4 p.m., a 48-year-old man was traveling east on Tiroler Straße from Hall in Tirol in his car. There were two other people in the car with him. "In the municipality of Mils, the driver intended to turn left into a parking lot and had to stop his vehicle due to oncoming traffic," explained the police. At the same time, a 25-year-old woman was also driving her vehicle in an easterly direction on the same road. "For reasons as yet unknown, she hit the rear of the car in front of her and then crashed her vehicle into an adjacent building," said the investigators.