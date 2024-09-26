Accidents in Tyrol
Moped rider and car driver injured after crashes
Serious traffic accidents in Tyrol on Thursday evening! In Kössen (Kitzbühel district), a moped rider (17) was thrown against a lamppost after a collision with a car, and in Mils bei Hall (Innsbruck-Land district), the car of a 25-year-old woman overturned after a collision with another vehicle. Both people were seriously injured.
Shortly before 5.30 pm, a local man (51) was driving his car and trailer on Walchseestraße coming from Walchsee in the direction of Kössen. When he wanted to turn right into the municipal road "Am See" in the municipality of Kössen, there was a collision with a moped driving on the footpath and cycle path for unknown reasons. "The moped rider, a 17-year-old Austrian, was thrown from his moped against a lamppost there during the collision and subsequently came to rest in an adjacent field," said the police.
Teenager airlifted to hospital
The driver of the car immediately provided first aid and set the rescue chain in motion. After receiving initial emergency medical treatment at the scene of the accident, the boy was flown to hospital in St. Johann in Tirol by the "C4" emergency helicopter with serious injuries.
Rear-end collision with fatal consequences
Shortly before 4 p.m., a 48-year-old man was traveling east on Tiroler Straße from Hall in Tirol in his car. There were two other people in the car with him. "In the municipality of Mils, the driver intended to turn left into a parking lot and had to stop his vehicle due to oncoming traffic," explained the police. At the same time, a 25-year-old woman was also driving her vehicle in an easterly direction on the same road. "For reasons as yet unknown, she hit the rear of the car in front of her and then crashed her vehicle into an adjacent building," said the investigators.
Woman freed from the wreck
The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof. The uninjured occupants in the 48-year-old's car freed the woman from her car and provided first aid until the arrival of the emergency services. After first aid at the scene of the accident, the woman had to be taken to the hospital in Hall with serious injuries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
