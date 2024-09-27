Danger in delay
Action sharp: police stop “rolling bomb”
Alarming successes for the local security authorities as part of the two-day "Aktion scharf" campaign on the south highway near Arnoldstein: the officers removed around ten license plates from desolate heavy goods vehicles on site. Among them was a "rolling bomb" loaded with 10,820 kilograms of nitrogen.
The final results of the two-day heavy goods vehicle checks along the southern highway near the Arnoldstein border triangle have yet to be officially presented. However, some details of "Aktion scharf" are already known. According to this, the international operation was quite successful - if you can even say that in this context.
By Thursday afternoon, the more than 50 police officers on duty - with the support of over 50 other officers from a wide range of organizations - had taken ten license plates from heavy goods vehicles. One truck from Italy was in real danger.
"Rolling nitrogen bomb"
The gas tanker had loaded a total of 10,820 kilograms of liquid nitrogen - and was literally on the road as a "rolling bomb" due to a manipulated, defective braking system. The number plates were removed, the registration certificate confiscated and a four-figure security deposit was levied. The tanker was towed back to Italy by a towing company.
Particularly alarming: a coach that had crossed the border from Italy was also banned from continuing its journey due to serious technical defects. The Romanian passengers should have been transported to Portugal - but were stranded at the checkpoint and had to wait for a replacement bus.
Violations of driving and rest times
In addition, the police also "fished" two drug drivers off the highway due to numerous other reports of sometimes serious technical defects on the vehicles and trailers and several violations of driving and rest times.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
