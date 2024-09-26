Wondering about Wrabetz
“Nothing will change at the Vienna derby”
"The fact that away fans won't be allowed into the stadium for the next four derbies won't change anything." Sports historian and cultural scientist Matthias Marschik explains his theory as follows: "The violent fans will meet in front of the stadium, the riots will move around the arena. The exclusion of the respective guest supporters cannot change the prevailing fan culture."
The book author and profound expert on Viennese soccer emphasizes: "Things can only change for the better if all those involved are fundamentally of the opinion that they want to change something. The parties involved are the politicians, the clubs with their officials, the players and the fans." This will not happen overnight. Marschik says: "Establishing a different culture will take years, maybe even a decade. But you have to start at some point. England has shown the way."
"Denial of reality"
However, he sees no clear will on the part of either club: "Both clubs promise joint solutions, but then immediately blame each other again. And when Rapid president Alexander Wrabetz says that the club doesn't have a fan problem, but only a derby problem, that's a denial of reality."
The university lecturer also found it surprising that Wrabetz still does not want to sanction banners with the slogan "Death and hatred to the FAK" and similar chants, explaining this with the statement "Certain things are solved in the fan club. It would be wrong for the club management to take care of it". Marschik: "The fans solve it anyway by bashing their heads in." Conversely, Austria also tolerates the long-standing "Rapid die".
Staging and contrasts
It is interesting how the sports historian explains the rivalry between the clubs: "The great Viennese derby actually only came into being in the 1960s. In the course of the economization of soccer at the time, Austria and Rapid set themselves apart from the other Viennese clubs, Violett had good contacts in the business world, Rapid had good contacts with the city of Vienna. This meant that there was good money in Favoriten and Hütteldorf and success followed. These attracted spectators. At the same time, the clubs began to stage themselves and contrasts were highlighted.
"The rivalry grew more and more"
Since then, Austria has emphasized its Jewish traditions, Rapid its proletarian traditions. And the fans have continued to stage this. So the rivalry grew more and more." In recent years, it has escalated repeatedly. Marschik: "When one side did something, the other side went one step further. This has escalated even more and nobody has really intervened."
"It is high time"
Marschik's conclusion: "It is high time that massive political and social discussions about a re-evaluation of soccer begin now, involving everyone from the clubs to the fans." His pious wish: "Enjoyment, excitement and passion should once again take center stage instead of sporting and financial success at any price."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
