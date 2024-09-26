“Nothing will change at the Vienna derby”

Staging and contrasts

It is interesting how the sports historian explains the rivalry between the clubs: "The great Viennese derby actually only came into being in the 1960s. In the course of the economization of soccer at the time, Austria and Rapid set themselves apart from the other Viennese clubs, Violett had good contacts in the business world, Rapid had good contacts with the city of Vienna. This meant that there was good money in Favoriten and Hütteldorf and success followed. These attracted spectators. At the same time, the clubs began to stage themselves and contrasts were highlighted.