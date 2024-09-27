This is how much the National Council election costs us

Between 33 and 100 euros for scrutineers

Depending on the opening hours of the polling stations, the municipalities pay the polling officers compensation. This is 33 euros if the polling station is open for up to three hours, 66 euros if it is open for up to six hours and 100 euros if it is open for more than six hours. The out-of-hours Saturday emptying of letterboxes by the post office incurs costs of around 830,000 euros.