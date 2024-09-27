The Ländle second division teams are challenged today

Admira would also have liked to be in the third round of the cup. And therefore swears "revenge" on Lustenau. "They should come to us with a good feeling, we're hungry for them," says coach Thomas Silberberger, explaining what awaits Austria today. After five wins in a row, the Südstädter feel they are in a flow. Clermont loanee Ibrahim Ouattara is in the Lustenau squad for the first time. Brenner: "He's only trained fully with the team for a week, but he showed his great potential straight away."