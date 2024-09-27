Lustenau & Bregenz
The Ländle second division teams are challenged today
Austria Lustenau face a "greedy" Admira away from home today. And Bregenz have to play Vienna with a reduced squad (both 6pm). Nevertheless, the Ländle clubs are aiming for more points.
Admira Wacker? There was something! Exactly one month ago, Lustenau knocked the favored Südstädter out of the ÖFB Cup with a 3:1 away win. And has now been rewarded with a home game against Hartberg in the draw. "We are outsiders, of course, but we think we have a chance," commented Austria coach Martin Brenner on the draw.
Admira would also have liked to be in the third round of the cup. And therefore swears "revenge" on Lustenau. "They should come to us with a good feeling, we're hungry for them," says coach Thomas Silberberger, explaining what awaits Austria today. After five wins in a row, the Südstädter feel they are in a flow. Clermont loanee Ibrahim Ouattara is in the Lustenau squad for the first time. Brenner: "He's only trained fully with the team for a week, but he showed his great potential straight away."
Bregenz personnel worries
SW Bregenz host Vienna today. And coach Regi van Acker goes into the duel with increased personnel problems. Striker Anteo Fetahu, who has only just returned from a muscle injury, has to miss out again due to the same injury. Midfielder Djawal Kaiba also has muscular problems and will also be absent. In addition, Stefan Umjenovic (cruciate ligament) and Jan Stefanon (torn ligament) have been injured for some time. "That's the way it is in soccer," says coach Van Acker pragmatically, "now others will get their chance."
In the ÖFB Cup, Bregenz were drawn against GAK, who have been promoted to the Bundesliga. However, this only triggers limited emotions for the SW coach. "It would be great if we could progress one more round. But the more important thing for me is that we stay ahead of our local rivals Lustenau in the league."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
