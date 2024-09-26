Can he do that? Heino sings “Zigeunerlied” in Munich

In principle, the word "gypsy" is a highly controversial term (and not just since yesterday), which many Roma and Sinti as well as Yenish people, to whom it refers, reject as discriminatory. "Heino lived with exactly these kinds of people back then. So nothing could be further from his mind than wanting to discriminate against them," says Helmut Werner about the incident, which is now likely to go viral with the video (see above). Because nobody in the tent stops the bard. On the contrary, the 3,500 guests roar and sing along.