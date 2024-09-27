Thanks to five million:
Where the generous Mateschitz donation is already helping
With his five million euro contribution, the owner of Red Bull has played a major role in restoring hope in the devastated Tullnerfeld region, for example. A third of the financial aid currently paid out by "Austria helps Austria" comes from him.
As the initiator of "Österreich hilft Österreich", Pius Strobl, 68, is naturally delighted with every donation. But the one that arrived in the ORF aid campaign's account two weeks ago has eclipsed all previous donations. The "Krone" newspaper reported on Thursday that Red Bull owner Mark Mateschitz had supported the facility with five million euros. "I am not allowed to name names. The fact is that we have received a donation of this amount," the ORF manager confirmed to the "Krone".
And: "We received the donation incredibly quickly. We conclude from this that the donor is very concerned and compassionate. It is hard to describe how important the donation is on this scale. It has increased our total donations to around 16 million. Every single donation helps. But here we can confidently say that in the Tullnerfeld region, which was badly affected by the floods, a third of every euro comes from this one donor. My heart sinks. You know that you live in a good country," says Pius Strobl.
Every single donation helps. In the case of the five million euro donation, however, it is safe to say that one third of every euro comes from this one donor, especially in the Tullnerfeld region, which was badly affected by the floods. My heart sinks. You know then that you live in a good country.
Pius Strobl, ORF-Leiter „Österreich hilft Österreich“
If Chancellor Nehammer and Vice-Chancellor Kogler double the total donation amount, as suggested, then "this one generous donation was twice as valuable. Irrespective of this, it also has a motivational effect on other major entrepreneurs," hopes the head of "Österreich hilft Österreich".
Dozens of applications are received every day and hundreds of thousands of euros are paid out daily. "In the all-important phase of immediate aid, every euro that lands unbureaucratically in the account is a blessing."
The news of Mateschitz's support was very well received online. Krone reader 1323512 posted the most comments: "Like father, like son. A good family that Austria can be proud of."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.