Where the generous Mateschitz donation is already helping

And: "We received the donation incredibly quickly. We conclude from this that the donor is very concerned and compassionate. It is hard to describe how important the donation is on this scale. It has increased our total donations to around 16 million. Every single donation helps. But here we can confidently say that in the Tullnerfeld region, which was badly affected by the floods, a third of every euro comes from this one donor. My heart sinks. You know that you live in a good country," says Pius Strobl.