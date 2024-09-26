Fortunately it turned out differently
“I wanted to compose – never become a singer”
Jürgen Udo Bockelmann's big dream was actually "only" to compose songs that would be remembered forever. Which he definitely achieved - even if he "had" to sing himself.
Piano, harmony, composition, singing - Udo Jürgens' subjects at the music conservatory in Klagenfurt. In 1950, he finally won a composer competition organized by the ORF. He also seems to have gained self-confidence as a result - he breaks off his studies and devotes himself entirely to music. He founds the Udo Bolan Band, with which he performs his own compositions, but above all jazz and swing music. His great passion.
He toured countless bars in Austria and Germany, mostly for a "snack fee" - but he would not be dissuaded from his path. His first record deal followed, but it was a flop. The Carinthian, who now calls himself Udo Jürgens, does not give up. Nevertheless, the big breakthrough failed to materialize. And the record company also terminates the contract.
No sailing before, or roses from Athens
"I never wanted to sing anyway - and certainly no sailor or cowboy songs like Freddy Quinn, or teenage songs like Peter Kraus, or vacation lyrics about Italy or Greece. I wanted to create songs that reflected the way young people felt at the time, that dealt with problems and were more profound. So I planned to devote myself exclusively to composing from that moment on," Udo Jürgens said in an interview.
And then media publisher Hans Rudolf Beierlein stepped into his life. He recognized Udo Jürgens' talent, supported him in his ideas of German-language chanson music and virtually "forced" him to sing himself. And lo and behold - their first single together, "Tausend Träume" (A Thousand Dreams), was a great success in Austria. And it was to continue.
