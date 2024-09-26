“I wanted to compose – never become a singer”

No sailing before, or roses from Athens

"I never wanted to sing anyway - and certainly no sailor or cowboy songs like Freddy Quinn, or teenage songs like Peter Kraus, or vacation lyrics about Italy or Greece. I wanted to create songs that reflected the way young people felt at the time, that dealt with problems and were more profound. So I planned to devote myself exclusively to composing from that moment on," Udo Jürgens said in an interview.