Agreement with the federal government
Graz: New children’s hospital to be built by 2038
1.6 billion euros are to be invested in the LKH University Hospital in Graz between 2028 and 2040 - according to a letter of intent signed by the state and federal governments on Thursday. The centerpiece: a new children's hospital, which is urgently needed.
State Health Minister Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP) does not beat about the bush: "The space available at the children's hospital is no longer up to date, and this applies to the rooms as well as the operating theaters and the outpatient clinic." For years, the clinic has been struggling with an influx of young patients, but also with staff shortages and blocked beds.
A solution is now in sight - even if a lot of patience is still required. A new, larger children's center is to be built by 2038, which will include state-of-the-art equipment as well as more spacious and friendly rooms. It is to be built on an area between the existing children's clinic and the Bildungszentrum Ost (which will have to make way for it).
Heroic stories for little people are written every day at the children's hospital.
Landesrat Karlheinz Kornhäusl
New children's hospital to cost 450 million euros
This project, which is currently budgeted at 450 million euros, is at the heart of the "LKH 2040" program. This is the third time that the state and federal governments have agreed on an expansion program for what is by far the largest hospital in Styria. It all began with "LKH 2000", followed by "LKH 2020", which brought a renovated and expanded surgery department and will now be completed with the new radiology department - the topping-out ceremony for which took place on Wednesday.
After "years of preparation" (Governor Christopher Drexler), a declaration of intent was signed on Thursday with outgoing Finance Minister Magnus Brunner and Styrian Education Minister Martin Polaschek (both ÖVP). It is not a binding agreement, but Drexler emphasizes the positive experiences with the federal government in this matter to date. Brunner also emphasizes: "You have to plan ahead, a foundation has been laid."
The 1.6 billion euro construction programme also includes other flagship projects such as the new haematology building, a head center (combining the ENT clinic with oral and maxillofacial surgery), a new cancer research center and the centralization of laboratories. The internal medicine clinic is also to be expanded and modernized. More green space is also planned for the site.
Timetables still need to be finalized
According to Kornhäusl, the detailed planning of the individual projects is now underway, and the exact timetables still need to be finalized. The exact cost breakdown is also still open. This depends on whether the money flows more into healthcare (responsibility: state) or into research at the medical university (responsibility: federal government). Most recently, the state paid a good two thirds of the investments.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.