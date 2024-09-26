Graz: New children’s hospital to be built by 2038

New children's hospital to cost 450 million euros

This project, which is currently budgeted at 450 million euros, is at the heart of the "LKH 2040" program. This is the third time that the state and federal governments have agreed on an expansion program for what is by far the largest hospital in Styria. It all began with "LKH 2000", followed by "LKH 2020", which brought a renovated and expanded surgery department and will now be completed with the new radiology department - the topping-out ceremony for which took place on Wednesday.