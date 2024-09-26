"Cooperative and calm"
Kindberg brother murderer reconstructs bloody crime
The 14-year-old who brutally killed his brother (36) in Kindberg, Upper Styria, is cooperative and calm during the reconstruction of the crime. He is said to have suffered from depression for years.
One and a half weeks after the horrific act of bloodshed in the Kindberg district of Mürzhofen, a police contingent at the scene of the crime once again caused a stir on Wednesday. At around 1.30 p.m., a police vehicle drove into the courtyard of the detached house, strictly cordoned off by uniformed officers.
The 14-year-old who brutally killed his brother (36) with a decorative axe here on Monday last week (we reported) had to return to the scene of the horror for a crime reconstruction. Accompanied by police officers and detectives, the slight and inconspicuous blond boy marched into the house, where he described and re-enacted the insane act.
The murder weapon belonged to the victim
After a good hour, the matter was settled and the 14-year-old was taken back to Leoben prison. Shortly afterwards, his lawyer, Raimund Schüller, also came out of the building. "My client was very stable and cooperated. In my opinion, the course of the crime seems to have been clarified," said the Viennese defense lawyer. According to the first autopsy report, the victim was literally executed with at least 17 axe blows. The murder weapon probably belonged to the victim, who is said to have collected antique weapons.
There is said to have been tensions between the brothers for a long time. "My client claims to have suffered from depression for years. He once confided in his brother about this, but he rejected it," said the lawyer.
The arguments between the brothers are said to have been mainly about "life-changing decisions", such as the 14-year-old's education and apprenticeship. "There was also a lot of pressure. In my opinion, this, coupled with the depression, led to the crime," says the lawyer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.