Kindberg brother murderer reconstructs bloody crime

The murder weapon belonged to the victim

After a good hour, the matter was settled and the 14-year-old was taken back to Leoben prison. Shortly afterwards, his lawyer, Raimund Schüller, also came out of the building. "My client was very stable and cooperated. In my opinion, the course of the crime seems to have been clarified," said the Viennese defense lawyer. According to the first autopsy report, the victim was literally executed with at least 17 axe blows. The murder weapon probably belonged to the victim, who is said to have collected antique weapons.