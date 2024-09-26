Climate strikes in Lower Austria
Enormous “tidal wave” for future climate protection
On Friday, Fridays For Future activists are calling for a major climate strike in St. Pölten. Actions will also take place in Neulengbach, Stockerau and Klosterneuburg on this day.
How many more natural disasters, such as floods of the century after heatwaves, does it actually take to give climate protection the necessary urgency?" Fridays For Future activists have been asking this question for a long time. While the clean-up work after the recent floods is still in full swing, climate activists are once again calling on politicians and decision-makers to take immediate action.
Together with Teachers For Future, they are therefore also calling for a major climate strike in St. Pölten tomorrow. "After this catastrophe, we finally need long-term climate plans instead of empty promises of stability and technology - these do not protect against future floods," explains Bernhard Steindl from Fridays For Future Lower Austria.
We can no longer afford standstill and refusal to work on the part of politicians. As a firefighter himself, Steindl was on duty for days: "The scale of the disasters is weighing heavily on the shoulders of the emergency services, the fire department and the entire population."
From 4 pm at the station square in St. Pölten
Protest events will therefore also be held in Neulengbach, Stockerau and Klosterneuburg on Friday. Under the motto "A good climate for democracy", the climate demo will start at 4 pm on St. Pölten's Bahnhofplatz. Demands include stopping the S 34 and the Wiener Neustadt eastern bypass as well as the expansion of sustainable mobility.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.