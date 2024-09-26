Vorteilswelt
Climate strikes in Lower Austria

Enormous “tidal wave” for future climate protection

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 16:01

On Friday, Fridays For Future activists are calling for a major climate strike in St. Pölten. Actions will also take place in Neulengbach, Stockerau and Klosterneuburg on this day.

How many more natural disasters, such as floods of the century after heatwaves, does it actually take to give climate protection the necessary urgency?" Fridays For Future activists have been asking this question for a long time. While the clean-up work after the recent floods is still in full swing, climate activists are once again calling on politicians and decision-makers to take immediate action.

(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)

Together with Teachers For Future, they are therefore also calling for a major climate strike in St. Pölten tomorrow. "After this catastrophe, we finally need long-term climate plans instead of empty promises of stability and technology - these do not protect against future floods," explains Bernhard Steindl from Fridays For Future Lower Austria.

We can no longer afford standstill and refusal to work on the part of politicians. As a firefighter himself, Steindl was on duty for days: "The scale of the disasters is weighing heavily on the shoulders of the emergency services, the fire department and the entire population."

From 4 pm at the station square in St. Pölten
Protest events will therefore also be held in Neulengbach, Stockerau and Klosterneuburg on Friday. Under the motto "A good climate for democracy", the climate demo will start at 4 pm on St. Pölten's Bahnhofplatz. Demands include stopping the S 34 and the Wiener Neustadt eastern bypass as well as the expansion of sustainable mobility.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
