Good start for Landgasthaus

Seasonal and regional cuisine

Landgasthaus Zeilinger is currently the only pub in the small community near Feldkirchen. So it's no wonder that, in addition to food and drink, the establishment is also valued by guests as a meeting point and place of communication. To ensure that everyone finds their place, it is advisable to make a reservation, especially at weekends. Over the next few weeks, in addition to the dishes on the standard menu, the restaurant will be serving autumn cuisine based around pumpkin, game and goose.