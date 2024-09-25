Spatial planning
Flood protection: criticism of amended law
Building on designated flood areas is to be permitted again. The Greens speak of "negligence".
Since 2021, undeveloped building land in areas that are statistically affected by flooding every 30 years (HQ30 areas) must be converted back to grassland. If the state has its way, building in these zones will be permitted again. A corresponding amendment to the law is currently under review and should be passed by the provincial parliament this year.
Insensitive timing and additional costs due to aid payments
Criticism of this comes from the Greens, who speak of insensitive timing and gross negligence in view of the past flood events, according to Anja Haider-Wallner, head of the Green Party. In addition, this ignores the expertise of the Austrian Conference on Spatial Planning (ÖROK) and risks additional costs due to aid payments.
Provincial Councillor Dorner: Amendment at the request of the municipalities
The Greens' demand: Leave the existing rezoning obligation untouched and invest more in renaturation. According to the office of Provincial Councillor Dorner (SPÖ), the amendment is a procedural simplification, which is to be implemented at the request of the municipalities.
Development only under strict conditions
A mandatory rezoning of the areas, as was previously obligatory, is often not necessary, as a municipality can make an area flood-free at any time by taking appropriate measures. Until then, development should only be possible under strict conditions and the flood risk should be identified in the zoning plan. Dorner accuses the Greens of "irresponsibility" for blocking the adoption of an Austria-wide soil protection strategy in the federal government.
