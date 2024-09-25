Flood protection: criticism of amended law

Development only under strict conditions

A mandatory rezoning of the areas, as was previously obligatory, is often not necessary, as a municipality can make an area flood-free at any time by taking appropriate measures. Until then, development should only be possible under strict conditions and the flood risk should be identified in the zoning plan. Dorner accuses the Greens of "irresponsibility" for blocking the adoption of an Austria-wide soil protection strategy in the federal government.