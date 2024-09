Certainly not without our associations!

Voting is underway

The "U are Special" association is also in the running for the coveted Herzensmensch trophies. The three board members are parents of disabled children and joined forces with ten founding families to form an association in Wiener Neustadt in 2020. A team of eight people is on hand to provide support - from doctor's appointments and mental hygiene to phone calls with health insurance companies and the Ministry of Social Affairs. So far, 200 families throughout Austria have been helped.