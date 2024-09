Thanksgiving, entertainment and acts at the weekend

The weekend in Upper Austria is all about Thanksgiving. In Windischgarsten, for example, the popular Cider Sunday takes place after the blessing of the harvest crown. Thanksgiving is also celebrated in Weitersfelden with a large procession. The finest concert art is offered by the vocal band Hermann with their new album "Sehr sogar" in Vöcklabruck. And "great" entertainment is guaranteed by Tricky Niki in St. Georgen/Gusen.