Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Long house renovation

Tenant had to sleep in car due to construction noise

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 13:00

There was great anticipation in Hofmannsthalstraße in Wels for the urgently needed renovation of the nine-storey high-rise wing. However, after one and a half years of building work, many of the hundred tenants are now disappointed. They have had to put up with a lot of inconvenience during this time. 

comment0 Kommentare

 "We were put off for a long time with the start of the renovation work. Then the builders suddenly turned up and set to work without notice. The noise was unbearable, it was impossible to have a conversation. My husband also works at night, he had to sleep in the car during the day," says one resident.

Balcony unusable for a year
A neighbor adds: "We couldn't use the balcony for over a year. Our windows were covered with plastic sheeting. We couldn't ventilate it all summer, even in the hottest weather." And the elevator in the nine-storey building broke down several times over several days. "It is particularly annoying that there was no information from Welser Heimstätte. The only thing we were told were the rent increases - despite the loss of quality of life," say the two ladies.

The high-rise has been undergoing modernization since April 2023. (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
The high-rise has been undergoing modernization since April 2023.
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)

Heimstätten board member Jörg Teufelberger can only partly understand the anger. "We wrote to all tenants before the work began, put up a notice and organized an information evening." The duration of the construction site of two years is quite normal for a high-rise building and a project with a volume of eight million euros. "A rent reduction is not legally possible. The rental agreement even states that a major refurbishment must be tolerated." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mario Zeko
Mario Zeko
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf