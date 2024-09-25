Lebanon mission
Austrian Armed Forces: “Planning with worst-case scenario”
The recently smouldering conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militias in Lebanon has suddenly flared up: After thousands of pager explosions and heavy air strikes by Israel in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah is also practicing retaliatory strikes, most recently on Tel Aviv. Almost 170 soldiers from the Austrian Armed Forces are also currently deployed in the south of Lebanon as part of the UN mission Unifil. Their commander Peter Ertl describes the tense situation in the camp in an interview with "Krone".
Soldiers from all over Austria are currently serving in Camp Naqoura in the southwest of Lebanon, right by the sea: Comrades of all ages, professional and militia soldiers, including seven women. Austria has been participating in the UNIFIL mission of the United Nations with a contingent of around 170 soldiers since 2011. Its commander has been Lieutenant Colonel Peter Ertl for over a year.
Mr. Ertl, how are you and your comrades coping with the escalating conflict?
Peter Ertl: The mood within the contingent is tense, but good. The situation has changed drastically in the last year. Internally, however, the cohesion of the troops has grown as a result, we are very aware of the current security situation and are fulfilling our missions.
How have the developments in the region since the Hamas attack on October 7 been felt in the camp?
The UN's "walk-out" policy has been severely restricted. Recreational trips, visits to cultural sites and the like are prohibited. Life takes place mainly in the camps. People are only allowed to leave the camp under the strictest security measures to fulfill their mission.
Since the spectacular pager explosions in Lebanon, there have been reports of chaos and widespread panic. Can you confirm this? How would you describe the effects?
Yes, the explosion of the means of communication has indeed caused panic and uncertainty, especially among the civilian population. Since the beginning of October last year, both parties to the conflict have been trying to influence the population in Israel and Lebanon with a wide variety of actions. This has led to uncertainty and fear.
How realistic is an Israeli ground offensive? What would that mean for your mission?
Mutual attacks have intensified in recent months. Both parties to the conflict are trying to inflict major damage on the other side. From today's perspective, a large-scale ground offensive is not to be expected immediately, but cannot be ruled out. For tactical reasons, I cannot describe the possible effects on the mission here - however, UNIFIL has a corresponding strategy for every scenario.
What do you think will happen in the region?
In my personal opinion, the conflict between "The Axis of the Resistance" and Israel will continue. It is not possible to predict or assess the means used or how all those involved will fight. We are planning for the worst-case scenario, although we hope for a diplomatic solution.
The UNIFIL mission was set up in 1978 to ensure peace and security in the region. Do you still give this goal a chance?
The UN is making an infinitely important contribution in Lebanon. Without the 10,000 soldiers in southern Lebanon, the conflict would already have escalated into a war with thousands of civilian casualties on both sides.
What can be observed on the ground that is neglected in Western reporting?
The tireless efforts of all UNIFIL soldiers.
