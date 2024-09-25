Fuss about Ballon d'Or
Explosive revelation! Has the winner already been decided?
Has the winner of the Ballon d'Or already been decided? An explosive revelation is currently causing a stir in the soccer world: according to a Spanish media report, Real Madrid whirlwind Vinicius Junior can look forward to winning the trophy this year.
The coveted Ballon d'Or will be awarded on October 28. If Spanish media reports are to be believed, the winner has already been decided. Marca" reports that Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior will lift the trophy. On the front page of the newspaper, the attacking player is already pictured with the golden ball in his hands: "Vinicius wears gold in Paris."
It will be interesting to see whether the Spaniards are right. In addition to Vinicius, his Real team-mate Jude Bellingham, Rodri and Erling Haaland (both Manchester City) are considered the favorites.
Messi is the defending champion
This year, UEFA is organizing the big gala together with the French media group Groupe Amaury. The Ballon d'Or has been awarded annually since 1956 by the Groupe Amaury magazine "France Football". The defending champion is Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi, who received the Golden Ball for the eighth time in 2023.
The Ballon d'Or is not a substitute for the World Player of the Year award. This election is still organized by the International Football Association (FIFA). From 2010 to 2015, the world footballer was awarded the Golden Ball through a cooperation between FIFA and "France Football".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
