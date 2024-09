Guide dog not allowed in cab: “Shameful!”

"My Lynett is not just a companion, she enables me to lead a self-determined life," says Heinz E. Pfeifer, whose ten-year-old assistance dog never leaves his side. She warns him of obstacles, indicates sidewalks, escalators or doorbells that the 56-year-old, who has been visually impaired since childhood, cannot see. Of course, Lynett has to go everywhere - and as a trained animal, she is allowed to.