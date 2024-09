Earth shook three times within 64 minutes

Not yet a series

The three quakes in a row are not yet a series. The experts cannot predict whether there will be another "rumble" in the coming days, but a quake with stronger consequences is not to be expected. "We are two levels away from the zone in the Mediterranean where the European and African continental plates collide. But the Alps are an expression of these forces underground," explains the scientist, who has received a handful of reports from people who noticed the quakes in and around Hinterstoder.