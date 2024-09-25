Conservationists concerned
Tough fight for expansion: “We’re going through with it”
400 additional jobs are to be created if production capacities are expanded by extending the plant - this is the plan of sun shading specialist Schlotterer in Adnet. And although a positive nature conservation decision was recently issued, the wait is still on for the start of construction! Schlotterer owner IFN is not letting this put him off.
The building permit has been in place for some time. Most recently, the expansion plans of sun protection specialist Schlotterer in Adnet (Salzburg) also received the nature conservation notice - and therefore the green light. However, the start of construction has been further delayed due to an appeal by the State Environmental Ombudsman and the Nature Conservation Association.
"Have fulfilled all requirements"
"We have fulfilled all the conditions, so we see the whole thing quite positively, but time is running out again," complains Christian Klinger. The project is becoming a test of patience for the co-owner of the IFN Group from Traun (Upper Austria), which includes companies such as Internorm and Topic in addition to Schlotterer.
The first submissions were made four years ago. "The original plan was to start production next year," says Klinger. And now? "We are expecting to start production in 2030." 400 additional jobs are to be created by the production expansion.
What is now paralyzing the expansion? The Provincial Environmental Ombudsman and the Nature Conservation Association are concerned about the habitat of birds, bats and reptiles, such as the Aesculapian snake, due to a forest that will be destroyed by the work.
The ball is now in the court of the Salzburg Provincial Administrative Court. Klinger is not thinking of giving up: "I don't see why we should be taken for a ride. We'll see it through to the end of the courts."
