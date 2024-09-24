New one-way deposit is already in the starting blocks

Preparations are in full swing and many grocery stores are already equipped with deposit machines. "Our goal is a smooth process for consumers," say the heads of Recycling Pfand Österreich, Monika Fiala and Simon Parth. The new deposit system is intended to prevent littering and strengthen the circular economy.

Return via machine and manually

Specifically, from 2025, all PET bottles and metal cans with a capacity of 0.1 to 3 liters will be subject to a deposit, which consumers will be able to recognize by a uniform deposit logo. 25 cents will be charged on sale. It is important to return the packaging empty, uncrushed and with a label. Cans and bottles must be taken back by anyone who sells them. It is estimated that 90 percent of returned containers are returned to the cycle via vending machines. Otherwise, "manual returns" are also possible.