Indie rock legends Maximo Park are reflective

But the band, which has been active for over 20 years, also tackles topics such as passion, politics and privilege. The British trio remains true to its style, but also continues to develop musically. With tracks such as "The End Can Be As Good As The Start" and "Doppelgänger Eyes", Maximo Park combine fast rhythms with catchy melodies, while pieces such as "Armchair View" also leave room for quiet passages. At the end of September, the group will embark on an extensive European tour, although there is no Austrian date.