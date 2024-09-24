Touching insights
The seriously ill actor Heinz Hoenig celebrated a very special birthday on Tuesday. Not only did the "Das Boot" star turn 73, he also celebrated what he himself called his "second birthday". As he is unable to eat solid food, he was given a balloon cake.
After several months in hospital, the actor is now back at home with his family. His wife Annika Kärsten-Hoenig shared the emotional celebration in a story on Instagram, giving an insight into a touching moment of new beginnings.
In a wheelchair to the birthday table
In the video, Annika can be seen pushing her husband in a wheelchair to a lovingly laid birthday table. Heinz Hoenig seemed touched when he discovered the arrangement. On one of the presents was a candle in the shape of the number two. When asked about the significance of this candle, Hoenig replied: "Because it's my second birthday?", which his wife confirmed with a clear "Absolutely". As Hoenig is currently unable to eat solid food, a conventional cake was dispensed with - instead he received a balloon cake, a symbol of lightness and the gift of life.
The fight continues
Annika Kärsten-Hoenig later took to Instagram again and wrote how grateful she and her husband are for the support they have received over the past few months: "My darling, today we're not just celebrating your 73rd birthday. It's also something like your 2nd birthday. Because very few people believed that you would live to see it."
With these words, she addressed the difficulties of the past, thanked the "wonderful doctors at the Charité" and emphasized that there was still a lot of work ahead of them, but that they would continue to fight and never give up - for their future together and for life.
Heinz Hoenig's journey over the past few months has been anything but easy. Due to acute heart problems, the actor had to be put into an artificial coma for a time and spent several months in hospital. His esophagus had to be removed.
Despite all the adversity, the family is optimistic and hopes for further progress. According to media reports, an important operation on the aorta is still pending, but Hoenig is confident.
A gift of time
Heinz Hoenig, who celebrated great success with films such as "Das Boot" and "Der König von St. Pauli", is not only an impressive actor for many people, but also a fighter in real life. With his family by his side, he proves once again how strong the will to not give up can be, even in the darkest of times.
It was "the most precious gift of all" that they were still given time, writes Annika Kärsten-Hoenig in her article - and this time is now filled with even more love and hope.
