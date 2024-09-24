In a wheelchair to the birthday table

In the video, Annika can be seen pushing her husband in a wheelchair to a lovingly laid birthday table. Heinz Hoenig seemed touched when he discovered the arrangement. On one of the presents was a candle in the shape of the number two. When asked about the significance of this candle, Hoenig replied: "Because it's my second birthday?", which his wife confirmed with a clear "Absolutely". As Hoenig is currently unable to eat solid food, a conventional cake was dispensed with - instead he received a balloon cake, a symbol of lightness and the gift of life.