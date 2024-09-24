Up to 100,000 euros
City now compensates flood victims
The City of Vienna's financial aid for affected households has begun. They will be compensated for damages up to a maximum of 100,000 euros.
The floods last week also kept the capital city of Vienna on tenterhooks. Major damage was prevented and fortunately most residents got off relatively lightly. On Tuesday, Mayor Michael Ludwig and Walter Hillerer, Head of the Emergency Measures Group, took stock of the situation and presented the Vienna Flood Aid, a financial compensation scheme for those affected (see info box below).
Along Ludwiggasse in the 14th district, on the border with Lower Austria, the Vienna River flooded several houses. Some buildings could only be reached by boat. Several people were also brought to safety by the fire department. In the outermost part of Penzing, in Hadersdorf-Weidlingau, several streets were up to one meter under water.
Financial compensation for those affected by the flood damage will begin tomorrow, Wednesday. The Disaster Fund Act for Vienna specifies a quota of between 20 and 50 percent.
How to get the money
- Since Friday, a damage form has been available at wien.gv.at, where those affected can report their damage online.
- The damage reports are processed one after the other. This is followed by an appointment with the Vienna emergency team, who will check the damage on site.
- It is important that a confirmation of registration and any insurance policy are enclosed with the online submission. The more comprehensive the documents, the faster the claims can be completed.
- Affected households, individuals and companies are supported with up to 50 percent of the damage and a maximum amount of 100,000 euros
Mobile office in Penzing now in operation
At Mayor Ludwig's instigation, households, individuals and companies are supported with up to 50 percent of the damage and up to a maximum sum of 100,000 euros. Damage caused by surface water and overloaded sewer systems is also covered. Damage caused by surface water and overloaded sewer systems is also covered. A form for reporting damage has been available online since Friday. "The more accurately this form is completed, the faster we can process the claim," says Hillerer. A commission will assess the damage and ensure that the losses are compensated accordingly. The aim is to make the process as simple as possible, he emphasizes. If the claim is confirmed and finalized by the flood commission, financial assistance will be provided by the Department of Finance (MA 5). A mobile office will also be set up at Herzmanskystraße 12 in the 14th district from Wednesday.
Flood protection has been expanded over the last 20 years
According to Mayor Michael Ludwig, Vienna's existing flood protection - such as the Danube Island and the New Danube - has played a decisive role in ensuring that the "very difficult situation" could be managed well. The entire dam system in Vienna is designed for a flow capacity of up to 14,000 cubic meters of water per second - a value that was measured in 1501 during the largest flood ever measured in Central Europe. The flood showed how important it is that the Vienna River is embedded. The importance of the retention basins, which together have a storage capacity of 1,160,000 cubic meters, was also highlighted by the flood event.
