City now compensates flood victims

Mobile office in Penzing now in operation

At Mayor Ludwig's instigation, households, individuals and companies are supported with up to 50 percent of the damage and up to a maximum sum of 100,000 euros. Damage caused by surface water and overloaded sewer systems is also covered. Damage caused by surface water and overloaded sewer systems is also covered. A form for reporting damage has been available online since Friday. "The more accurately this form is completed, the faster we can process the claim," says Hillerer. A commission will assess the damage and ensure that the losses are compensated accordingly. The aim is to make the process as simple as possible, he emphasizes. If the claim is confirmed and finalized by the flood commission, financial assistance will be provided by the Department of Finance (MA 5). A mobile office will also be set up at Herzmanskystraße 12 in the 14th district from Wednesday.