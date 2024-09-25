“Communication between clubs must improve”

Time for something new. On the one hand, the Austrian Basketball Association ÖBV has set a new course with the takeover of long-term functionary Helmut Niederhofer as president. On the other hand, Oliver Freund is now in charge of the basketball team in Styria. Not an easy task, especially as basketball is a niche sport - and the office of the Styrian chief has to be made "visible" in the first place.