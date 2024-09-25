Vorteilswelt
Basketball president

“Communication between clubs must improve”

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 12:00

The 2024/2025 basketball season kicks off in Austria next Friday, with Styria playing a leading role with three Superliga clubs, runners-up UBSC Graz, Kapfenberg Bulls and Fürstenfeld. Oliver Freund took over the role of Styrian president in the province. The new boss has a lot on his plate.

Time for something new. On the one hand, the Austrian Basketball Association ÖBV has set a new course with the takeover of long-term functionary Helmut Niederhofer as president. On the other hand, Oliver Freund is now in charge of the basketball team in Styria. Not an easy task, especially as basketball is a niche sport - and the office of the Styrian chief has to be made "visible" in the first place.

StBV President Oliver Freund
StBV President Oliver Freund
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Freund is an expert on this. As a long-standing official and current managing director of the Kapfenberg Bulls, Styria's flagship club and former champions, the 51-year-old from Aflenz, who will remain with the Bulls and is also chairman of the Styrian Basketball Academy Graz-Kapfenberg, has identified a clear agenda for himself.

  • Young talent: "We're in a good position, we have 17 clubs in Styria, and since the coronavirus pandemic we've gained new clubs in Graz, such as 'Queens and Kings' in the Graz region and in Zeltweg. But we want to expand even further into the periphery and strengthen the top. The vehicle for this is there, we have clubs at grassroots level, an academy, a team in the second division with the Future Team and three clubs in the Superliga. We also need to support young coaches and expand our training courses. And also tackle the issue of referees. This also offers young people the chance to earn something."
  • Communication: "We need to improve communication between the clubs both internally and externally. There needs to be more appreciation and respect, the basketball community is a small one, so we need cooperation and shared energy for the sport."
  • Finances: "We are now financially stable as an association, but of course we need to tap into new sources of funding in order to be flexible for any new projects. Of course, the clubs should be relieved in the medium or long term, but I don't believe in making promises here."
Austria is 3x3 European champion.
Austria is 3x3 European champion.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/EVA MANHART / APA / picturedesk.com)

In basketball, the main aim is to take advantage of the hype that the trend sport 3x3 has triggered in recent years with its now almost cult, inner-city events. "After all, we have become European champions in an Olympic team sport. We have to use that to our advantage."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

