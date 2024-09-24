As heavy as parents!
Fat baby penguin in Australia delights the net
It's only nine months old, but it already weighs more than its parents put together! Baby penguin "Pesto" is not only enchanting visitors to the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium in Australia, the bundle of joy is also causing a stir on the internet.
Pesto" has accumulated quite a bit of baby fat. The king penguin chick already weighs 22.5 kilos - that's twice as much as conspecifics of the same age and even adult specimens weigh.
"Biggest chick we have ever seen here"
To stay at his fighting weight, the fluffy young bird eats 25 fish a day. "He has a hearty appetite," the aquarium says on its website. "He's officially the biggest chick we've ever seen here." At 90 centimetres tall, he towers over all the other penguins in the enclosure, including his biological father "Blake", who was previously considered the largest of his species at the Melbourne Aquarium.
Pesto is being raised by his "foster parents" Tango and Hudson, who each weigh less than twelve kilos. So he is already almost as heavy as the two of them put together, emphasized his fosterer Micheala Smale.
Chick becomes a crowd favorite
The giant chick has raised the aquarium's profile - "Pesto" has become a real social media star. This is also reflected in the number of visitors: "With his adorable waddling walks, Pesto is a real crowd favorite," explained the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium.
Heavyweight is in perfect health
However, his weight is no cause for concern. According to vets, "Pesto" is in perfect health - the amount of food is also perfectly fine.
Chick will probably shrink to normal weight
Pesto" still has the fluffy brown plumage typical of king penguin offspring, which emphasizes his spherical appearance. However, when he loses it in the coming months and changes into his black and white "tuxedo outfit", experts predict that he will lose a lot of weight and girth. "Once the baby feathers fall out, he will shrink like a balloon and be slim and beautiful - and ready to take his first steps into the pool," explained a nurse.
