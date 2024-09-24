Fat baby penguin in Australia delights the net

Chick will probably shrink to normal weight

Pesto" still has the fluffy brown plumage typical of king penguin offspring, which emphasizes his spherical appearance. However, when he loses it in the coming months and changes into his black and white "tuxedo outfit", experts predict that he will lose a lot of weight and girth. "Once the baby feathers fall out, he will shrink like a balloon and be slim and beautiful - and ready to take his first steps into the pool," explained a nurse.