Peru: 300 new Nazca images discovered with the help of AI

Aerial photographs analyzed with the help of AI

For their study, Masato Sakai from Yamagata University in Japan and his colleagues used an AI system adapted to the analysis of aerial photographs. Using sections of known Nazca geoglyphs, they trained the system to recognize the typical lines in the desert floor. The search focused on the smaller Nazca geoglyphs of the so-called relief type, which are on average only around ten meters in size.