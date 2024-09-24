Vorteilswelt
"No contact"

Leonardo DiCaprio distances himself from P. Diddy

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 10:29

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio (49) has distanced himself from music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs (54) after old photos of him at one of Combs' infamous "White Parties" from 1998 surfaced.

comment0 Kommentare

A source close to the actor emphasized that DiCaprio has had no contact with Diddy "for years".

The background to the distancing is explosive: Combs was arrested in New York last week and charged with blackmail, sex trafficking and prostitution. The rapper is said to have forced women into "elaborate and staged sex performances", known as "freak-offs".

During a search of his property, investigators allegedly found a thousand bottles of baby oil, and it is reported that the women were so exhausted after the so-called "freak-offs" that they required medical infusions.

DiCaprio laughing and smoking with P. Diddy (Bild: picturedesk.com/Globe Photos / Zuma)
DiCaprio laughing and smoking with P. Diddy
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Globe Photos / Zuma)

"Leo has nothing to do with any of this"
The photos from 1998 show DiCaprio laughing and smoking at one of the infamous parties at Combs' house in East Hampton. However, the actor leaves no doubt that he rejects any contact with Combs today.

"Leonardo DiCaprio has nothing to do with any of this," the source said. "He attended a few of his parties in the early 2000s - but literally everyone did. These weren't freaky parties. They were big house parties. Leo was at the beginning of his career at the time, and he left his parties far behind."

Prison sentence imposed
US rapper P. Diddy is considered so dangerous by the public prosecutor's office and the court in New York that an application by his lawyers for release on bail has already been rejected twice. The musician is being held in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial begins. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
