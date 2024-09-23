Letter has surfaced
Trump assassination attempt: suspect promised reward
Following the new attempt to assassinate US presidential candidate Donald Trump, the public prosecutor's office has published a letter. According to the letter, the main suspect has promised a reward if someone completes his crime. "I tried my best", it says.
He had given everything he "could muster". "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I failed you," the letter from the main suspect is quoted as saying. The text is said to have been in a box that the 58-year-old had left with an acquaintance before the crime. According to the public prosecutor's office, it also contained ammunition, a metal pipe, various building materials, tools, four telephones and other documents. The acquaintance had opened the box and informed the police after hearing about the crime.
Longer pre-trial detention?
The findings of the investigation will now be used to ensure that the suspect remains in custody. Ryan Wesley Routh has so far been charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and an unrecognizable firearm serial number. Further charges are expected.
As reported, the Secret Service shot at an armed man at Trump's golf course in the US state of Florida a week ago on Sunday (see video above). The suspected assassin did not fire a bullet and fled, but was arrested and charged shortly afterwards. Court documents show that Routh's cell phone had been at the crime scene for around twelve hours.
Two months ago, there was an attack on Trump in the US state of Pennsylvania in which the politician was slightly injured. The presidential election in the USA is on November 5.
