After the Thuringia election
“Blackberry coalition” wants to negotiate with each other
Although CDU federal party leader Friedrich Merz was still reluctant to cooperate with the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance until recently, he is now apparently prepared to hold exploratory talks with the new movement and the SPD in Thuringia. Around three weeks ago, the Alternative for Germany won the state elections, but no other party wants to govern with them.
The CDU state executive gave the green light for exploratory talks at a meeting on Monday, as announced by Thuringian CDU leader Mario Voigt in Oberhof. The plan is to start talks next week. They also want to sound out "what such cooperation could look like", said Voigt.
However, the CDU, BSW and SPD together only have 44 of the 88 seats in the state parliament and would have to rely on the Left to pass legislation.
SPD: "We need stability for our country"
The SPD does not want to take as long as in Thuringia in Brandenburg, where elections were held on Sunday. The re-elected Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD) wants to quickly start exploratory talks with the BSW and CDU. "We still need political stability for our country," said Woidke in Berlin on Monday. However, the CDU hinted at a rejection. It also accused the SPD politician of having strengthened the AfD with his strategy.
CDU prepares "for all scenarios"
The second-placed AfD also laid claim to government, but no one wants to form a coalition with them. Otherwise, only a coalition of SPD and BSW would have its own majority in the future four-party parliament. "A majority government is only possible between the SPD and BSW. In this respect, we are preparing for all scenarios, including an opposition role," said CDU state leader Jan Redmann, who wants to remain in office despite a historically poor election result.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.