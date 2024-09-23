“Blackberry coalition” wants to negotiate with each other

SPD: "We need stability for our country"

The SPD does not want to take as long as in Thuringia in Brandenburg, where elections were held on Sunday. The re-elected Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD) wants to quickly start exploratory talks with the BSW and CDU. "We still need political stability for our country," said Woidke in Berlin on Monday. However, the CDU hinted at a rejection. It also accused the SPD politician of having strengthened the AfD with his strategy.