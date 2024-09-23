"Krone" unveils plan
No surprises regarding the subsequent use of the hospitals
On Tuesday, Karlheinz Kornhäusl, Provincial Councillor for Health, will officially present the concepts for how the Rottenmann, Bad Aussee and Schladming hospitals will be used when the lead hospital starts operating. There will be no surprises at the presentation in Stainach-Pürgg, as the "Krone" already revealed the secret plans weeks ago.
What "Krone" readers have already known since June will be made more concrete at a press conference in Stainach-Pürgg on Tuesday. Regional Health Councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl will officially present the subsequent use concepts for the three hospitals in Rottenmann, Bad Aussee and Schladming.
What will become of the LKH in Rottenmann?
The actual Rottenmann hospital building is to be transformed into a care center with 100 beds, while the remobilization building adjacent to the site is to be converted into a "House of Health" with (specialist) doctors' surgeries.
The DKH Schladming will also be closed. What happens in the event of skiing accidents?
Schladming will retain a small accident clinic with X-ray and a plaster room. A medical center could also move into the building - with specialists in gynecology and obstetrics. There are also plans to provide care for dialysis patients.
What are the plans for the subsequent use of the Bad Aussee hospital?
According to information from "Krone", a primary care center with an outpatient operating area for surgical procedures is being considered. A new rescue base including an emergency doctor is also to be integrated into the building complex.
