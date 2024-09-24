“Corona funding has masked many issues”

"Situation not as dramatic as it is often portrayed"

"Many issues that already existed in the retail sector before the coronavirus pandemic have been delayed and concealed," says Klaus Buchroithner, founder of the fashion brand Vresh. For the Eferdinger, however, the situation is "not as dramatic as it is often portrayed": "I see more of a regional shift. A PlusCity is always pretty full, but Landstraße in Linz is suffering massively."