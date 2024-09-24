Vorteilswelt
Commissions on the road

Prolonged processing of flood damage until Christmas

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 06:02

In St. Pölten, which was particularly affected by the floods, damage commissions have been visiting the victims since Friday - presumably until Christmas. So far, 1000 claims have already been registered. 

comment0 Kommentare

It usually takes less than an hour for the damage commission of the city of St. Pölten to visit those affected. It is not only the financial damage caused by the flood of the century that is too great, but also the suffering of the people that the team of city politicians, experts and municipal employees want to be informed about. So far, almost 1000 claims have been registered, and the number is growing daily. It will therefore probably take until Christmas to document the true extent of the damage.

The damage commissions have been on the road in St. Pölten since Friday. (Bild: Josef Vorlaufer)
The damage commissions have been on the road in St. Pölten since Friday.
(Bild: Josef Vorlaufer)
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)

The first commissions have been out and about in the provincial capital since Friday. The final damage will be recorded and photographed in order to enable a payout from the disaster fund. "This is happening alongside the ongoing municipal services and is being carried out by people who have been personally affected in some cases," says the town hall.

Rapid support required
Mayor Matthias Stadler is calling for the people of St. Pölten to be helped quickly by the federal government. He is campaigning for an "unbureaucratic, staggered aid package" of up to 10,000 euros per household. However, this demand for rapid support is at odds with the current work of the commission, some of those affected criticize. Because after the start on Friday came the weekend - and no one was on the road . . .

Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
