Prolonged processing of flood damage until Christmas

It usually takes less than an hour for the damage commission of the city of St. Pölten to visit those affected. It is not only the financial damage caused by the flood of the century that is too great, but also the suffering of the people that the team of city politicians, experts and municipal employees want to be informed about. So far, almost 1000 claims have been registered, and the number is growing daily. It will therefore probably take until Christmas to document the true extent of the damage.