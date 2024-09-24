Commissions on the road
Prolonged processing of flood damage until Christmas
In St. Pölten, which was particularly affected by the floods, damage commissions have been visiting the victims since Friday - presumably until Christmas. So far, 1000 claims have already been registered.
It usually takes less than an hour for the damage commission of the city of St. Pölten to visit those affected. It is not only the financial damage caused by the flood of the century that is too great, but also the suffering of the people that the team of city politicians, experts and municipal employees want to be informed about. So far, almost 1000 claims have been registered, and the number is growing daily. It will therefore probably take until Christmas to document the true extent of the damage.
The first commissions have been out and about in the provincial capital since Friday. The final damage will be recorded and photographed in order to enable a payout from the disaster fund. "This is happening alongside the ongoing municipal services and is being carried out by people who have been personally affected in some cases," says the town hall.
Rapid support required
Mayor Matthias Stadler is calling for the people of St. Pölten to be helped quickly by the federal government. He is campaigning for an "unbureaucratic, staggered aid package" of up to 10,000 euros per household. However, this demand for rapid support is at odds with the current work of the commission, some of those affected criticize. Because after the start on Friday came the weekend - and no one was on the road . . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.