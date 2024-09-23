Minister Kogler calls for stricter stadium bans

"Senseless aggression"

"I expect those responsible for the club to bring all those responsible for firecracker and pyrotechnic attacks on a family sector and other dangerous acts to justice wherever possible," said Kogler. "One of several unavoidable measures - and I agree with the demands of the Vienna police - must be the more rigorous use of stadium bans. It would definitely also be worth considering banning visiting fans from Vienna derbies until further notice. This senseless aggression and violence in the stadium must end!"