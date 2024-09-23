Rioting after derby
Minister Kogler calls for stricter stadium bans
Following the riots at the Vienna soccer derby on Sunday, Sports Minister Werner Kogler (Greens) is calling for stricter stadium bans. The troublemakers should be brought to justice and banned from the stadiums.
"This criminal activity must finally be stopped before more people are injured, before soccer suffers even more damage," said Vice-Chancellor and Sports Minister Werner Kogler (Greens) on Monday. He was "equally shocked and outraged" by the incidents that took place on Sunday evening at the Allianz Arena in Hütteldorf.
As reported, three spectators and ten police officers were injured. The two fan camps had thrown pyrotechnics at each other. It was reported that nothing had been found during official patrols and searches of the stadium guests. A total of at least 577 reports were filed in connection with the Vienna derby between Rapid and Austria.
"Senseless aggression"
"I expect those responsible for the club to bring all those responsible for firecracker and pyrotechnic attacks on a family sector and other dangerous acts to justice wherever possible," said Kogler. "One of several unavoidable measures - and I agree with the demands of the Vienna police - must be the more rigorous use of stadium bans. It would definitely also be worth considering banning visiting fans from Vienna derbies until further notice. This senseless aggression and violence in the stadium must end!"
ORF Foundation Board member Peter Westenthaler, who was a board member of the Bundesliga, recommends taking a look at England. There, "there are actually life sentences" for "hooligans and hooligans". This should also happen in Austria. "How can it be that fans stream onto the pitch for minutes on end and fight each other there? And how do the fireworks get into the stadiums anyway?" he asked with regard to the security precautions.
