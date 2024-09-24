“The wounds of the flood will take a long time to heal”

The province is still in crisis mode because the "clean-up work will take weeks and months", explained Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner yesterday at a briefing in St. Pölten, adding: "And it will take even longer for people's wounds to heal." There had never been a flood of this magnitude before. That is why the disbursement of aid money has been massively increased. "Instead of the previous 20 percent, we can now support flood victims with a 50 percent compensation rate. In cases of hardship, the compensation will even be up to 80 percent. That is a huge help," said Mikl-Leitner. It may not solve all the problems, but it can create hope and prospects.