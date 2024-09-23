Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After record floods

Vienna is already preparing for the next flood

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 14:59

After the floods, the clean-up work is continuing at full speed - the city is now preparing for further floods 

comment0 Kommentare

The catch basins of the Vienna River in Auhof, in the far west of the city, were full to the brim. It was just about enough. Normally, the Wien River carries 200 to 500 liters per second; on 15 September 2024, the value rose to 440,000 liters per second. After the 1000-year record flood, the large-scale clean-up work continues. Tons of wood were washed up from the Wienerwald streams that flow into the Vienna River. The wood was collected in the basins in Auhof to prevent blockages in the urban area. The city's mowing boats are now in operation there, having been transferred from the Old Danube.

MA-45 boss Gerald Loew and city councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) at the site inspection. (Bild: Stadt Wien/Christian Fürthner)
MA-45 boss Gerald Loew and city councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) at the site inspection.
(Bild: Stadt Wien/Christian Fürthner)

Transport Councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) and MA-45 boss Gerald Loew took a look at the situation during a site inspection in Penzing on Monday morning. Sima made it clear that the city is already preparing for the next flood. "We are looking at what can be improved and searching for further protection options. These could be new catch basins or possibly digging the existing ones deeper," the city councillor told the "Krone".

At normal water levels, the Wien River flows through the retention basins. Only the Mauerbach flows through the bypass channel. (Bild: Stadt Wien/Christian Fürthner)
At normal water levels, the Wien River flows through the retention basins. Only the Mauerbach flows through the bypass channel.
(Bild: Stadt Wien/Christian Fürthner)

The flood basins, also referred to as "retention basins", are located on a 37-hectare area between the Lainzer Tiergarten and the Westbahn railway line directly at the confluence of the Mauerbach and the Wien River. In the event of flooding, excess water is "temporarily dammed" in the basins to prevent overflowing over the banks of the Wien River in Vienna's urban area. The basins have a total capacity of over 1 million cubic meters. Vienna is also prepared for large volumes of water thanks to the Danube Island and the New Danube. With a length of 21 kilometers and a width of around 210 meters, the Danube Island is "a huge protective structure" that flanks the New Danube as a relief channel for the Danube flow, according to MA45 (Wiener Gewässer).

Wiental cycle path still closed
The Wiental cycle path has now been cleared of the mud residue. However, as dredging and repair work is still being carried out, it will remain closed until the end of this week.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf