Vienna is already preparing for the next flood

The catch basins of the Vienna River in Auhof, in the far west of the city, were full to the brim. It was just about enough. Normally, the Wien River carries 200 to 500 liters per second; on 15 September 2024, the value rose to 440,000 liters per second. After the 1000-year record flood, the large-scale clean-up work continues. Tons of wood were washed up from the Wienerwald streams that flow into the Vienna River. The wood was collected in the basins in Auhof to prevent blockages in the urban area. The city's mowing boats are now in operation there, having been transferred from the Old Danube.