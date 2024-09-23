Fourth wedding soon?
Halle Berry: “I should have married that man”
After three marriages, Oscar winner Halle Berry can imagine tying the knot once again. The 58-year-old actress, who has been in a relationship with musician Van Hunt for four years, sees him as her future husband.
"The thing is: He's the man I should have married," Berry revealed to the US portal "Entertainment Tonight". Apparently she is absolutely sure of her feelings, because she added: "I hope I do."
Berry, who was the first African-American woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in 'Monster's Ball' in 2002, seems to have found the partner she was looking for in Van Hunt. The couple announced their relationship publicly in 2020 and have since often appeared together at events or on Berry's social media channels. They regularly share loving snapshots and moments together on Instagram in particular, which indicates that their bond is strong and solid.
Happy and optimistic
The former Bond girl ("Die Another Day") also seems to have gained a new perspective on love and marriage through Van Hunt. Despite the challenges she has experienced in her relationships in the past, she seems happy and optimistic today. According to People magazine, the two have been together since 2020.
Halle Berry has proven several times in the past that she is willing to believe in love, even if she hasn't always had the success she hoped for. Her first marriage to baseball player David Justice lasted from 1993 to 1997, but ended in a turbulent divorce. She then married musician Eric Benét in 2001, but this marriage also failed after just four years. In 2013, she tied the knot with French actor Olivier Martinez, but this relationship also ended in divorce in 2016 after three years.
Halle Berry has a son, Maceo, from her marriage to Martinez, who is now 10 years old. She has a 16-year-old daughter, Nahla, with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, with whom she was previously in a relationship. Despite the ups and downs she has experienced as a mother and wife, Berry does not seem to have lost faith in the possibility of another marriage.
Van Hunt, a successful musician who has been active in the music scene since the 1990s and is known for his eclectic style, seems to offer Halle Berry not only stability but also inspiration. The two share a deep passion for art and creativity, which is probably an important aspect of their relationship. Berry has often emphasized in interviews how much she appreciates that Hunt supports and encourages her in her work.
Never lost faith in love
The fact that Halle Berry can imagine getting married a fourth time shows that she still believes in love after all these years and experiences. Her fans are eager to see if an engagement will take place soon and are looking forward to possibly seeing the actress in a new chapter of her life - this time with the man she calls her true love.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
