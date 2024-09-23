Halle Berry: “I should have married that man”

Halle Berry has proven several times in the past that she is willing to believe in love, even if she hasn't always had the success she hoped for. Her first marriage to baseball player David Justice lasted from 1993 to 1997, but ended in a turbulent divorce. She then married musician Eric Benét in 2001, but this marriage also failed after just four years. In 2013, she tied the knot with French actor Olivier Martinez, but this relationship also ended in divorce in 2016 after three years.