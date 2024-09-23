Appointments canceled
Pope (87) rests due to mild flu
The audiences of Pope Francis (87) scheduled for Monday have been canceled due to a mild flu.
The cancelation of the appointments is a "precautionary measure" in view of the Pope's trip to Luxembourg and Belgium from Thursday to Sunday (September 26 to 29).
Pope only back from long trip
On September 2, 87-year-old Francis had undertaken his longest, but probably very comfortable trip (see video above). The twelve-day trip took him to Asia and the Pacific region. The head of the Catholic Church visited Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore.
Hundreds of thousands of Catholic faithful lined the streets of the city to welcome the pontiff. The countries, some of which were extremely poor, spent huge sums of money to be able to offer or guarantee the Pope's reception and security, thus tearing further deep holes in the state coffers. Visits that they could not actually afford.
Poor people relocated, accommodation demolished
According to human rights groups, makeshift shelters for the homeless were torn down and the poor were relocated so as not to "disturb" the processions of the head of the church with their sad sight.
