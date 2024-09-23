Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Appointments canceled

Pope (87) rests due to mild flu

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 10:40

The audiences of Pope Francis (87) scheduled for Monday have been canceled due to a mild flu. 

comment0 Kommentare

The cancelation of the appointments is a "precautionary measure" in view of the Pope's trip to Luxembourg and Belgium from Thursday to Sunday (September 26 to 29).

Pope only back from long trip
On September 2, 87-year-old Francis had undertaken his longest, but probably very comfortable trip (see video above). The twelve-day trip took him to Asia and the Pacific region. The head of the Catholic Church visited Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore.

The Pope at evening prayers on September 22 in the Vatican (Bild: AP)
The Pope at evening prayers on September 22 in the Vatican
(Bild: AP)


Hundreds of thousands of Catholic faithful lined the streets of the city to welcome the pontiff. The countries, some of which were extremely poor, spent huge sums of money to be able to offer or guarantee the Pope's reception and security, thus tearing further deep holes in the state coffers. Visits that they could not actually afford.

Poor people relocated, accommodation demolished
According to human rights groups, makeshift shelters for the homeless were torn down and the poor were relocated so as not to "disturb" the processions of the head of the church with their sad sight.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf